Will Maria affect the Carolinas?

The models have been consistently pushing the track of Maria father east over the past 24 hours, now keeping the storm between the U.S. and Bermuda after it rolls through Puerto Rico and portions of the Bahamas. So why the quick turn to the north? It's all about Jose and a couple areas of high pressure.

Basically Jose is going to keep the high pressure along the eastern half of the U.S. from moving much late this week into the weekend, since the storm is going to stall near the northeast. It will become a MUCH weaker storm, but still be a low pressure nonetheless. To the east of Jose is the Bermuda high pressure that will continue to help steer Maria north as it spins clockwise.

IF Jose remains over the waters of the northwestern Atlantic, most likely we will see Maria move north toward its remnants. The high pressure over the U.S. would help to keep the storm from plowing right into the eastern seaboard, while the Bermuda high keeps it moving northward.

Therefore our concern level for Carolina coast impact is low right now, but we are still on-guard for potential changes to the track. We'll keep you posted as the forecast evolves. See attached images from model spaghetti plots and the latest track.