Police identify suspect in Mauldin carjacking, kidnapping

The Mauldin Police Department is asking for help locating a suspect in a kidnapping incident on Sep. 17.

Officers said just before 11 p.m., the suspect approached a female driver in the parking lot of the Days Inn on West Butler Road while armed with a handgun.

The suspect is accused of forcing himself into her vehicle and then driving away with her. Police said the victim is OK.

They released a sketch of the suspect, who they later identified as Demetria Karzarieas Anderson.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Mauldin Police Department at 864-289-8900.

