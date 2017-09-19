Police release sketch of suspect in Mauldin carjacking, kidnapping

The Mauldin Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect in a kidnapping incident on Sunday.

Officers said just before 11 p.m., the suspect approached a female driver in the parking lot of the Days Inn on West Butler Road while armed with a handgun.

The suspect is accused of forcing himself into her vehicle and then driving away with her.

Police said the victim is OK.

They released a sketch of the suspect and anyone with information is asked to contact the Mauldin Police Department at 864-289-8900.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.