Federal authorities capture escaped Arkansas inmate in NC - FOX Carolina 21

Federal authorities capture escaped Arkansas inmate in NC

Posted: Updated:
Robert Woodward. (Source: Arkansas Department of Correction). Robert Woodward. (Source: Arkansas Department of Correction).
LITTLE ROCK, AR (AP) -

Federal authorities in North Carolina have captured an escaped Arkansas inmate who disappeared in June while working in a cornfield in southeastern Arkansas.

The Arkansas Department of Correction said Tuesday that Robert Woodward was taken into custody overnight by the U.S. Marshals Service's Fugitive Apprehension Task Force in Hendersonville, North Carolina. The department says Woodward will remain in custody in North Carolina until he is returned to Arkansas.

Woodward escaped June 20 while working near the Delta Regional Unit in Dermott, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) southeast of Little Rock. At the time of his escape, Woodward was serving an eight-year prison sentence out of Pulaski County after pleading guilty in February to fleeing.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.