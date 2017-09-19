Federal authorities capture escaped Arkansas inmate in NC

Federal authorities in North Carolina have captured an escaped Arkansas inmate who disappeared in June while working in a cornfield in southeastern Arkansas.

The Arkansas Department of Correction said Tuesday that Robert Woodward was taken into custody overnight by the U.S. Marshals Service's Fugitive Apprehension Task Force in Hendersonville, North Carolina. The department says Woodward will remain in custody in North Carolina until he is returned to Arkansas.

Woodward escaped June 20 while working near the Delta Regional Unit in Dermott, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) southeast of Little Rock. At the time of his escape, Woodward was serving an eight-year prison sentence out of Pulaski County after pleading guilty in February to fleeing.

