Police warn public against scam targeting Duke Energy customers - FOX Carolina 21

Police warn public against scam targeting Duke Energy customers

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Anderson and Greenville Police Departments are warning the public of a scam. According to police, customers have been getting calls from people posing as Duke Energy representatives.

Police stated that the people behind the scam tell customers they have to pay a large sum of money in the form of a gift card or their power will be shut off. 

Police warned the public that Duke Energy would not make phone calls demanding gift cards. Officers stated that if customers receive one of these calls, they should contact Duke Energy at 1-800-777-9898. 

