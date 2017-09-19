Fountain Inn PD searching for suspect in windows theft case

Fountain Inn Police are looking for a suspect after a windows theft.

Officers say a suspect driving a green Dodge Durango took windows from a construction site.

The incident was captured on camera, which police shared on social media.

View the video here:

Anyone with information regarding the theft of the suspect in question, please contact the police department at 864-862-4461.

