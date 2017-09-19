Upstate friends share story of living organ donation

There is more talk about living organ donation, following a social media post from pop star Selena Gomez, who is seen with her best friend on Instagram, both in hospital gowns.

The superstar shared the post less than a week ago, telling fans that she had received a kidney from her friend over the summer, following complications from lupus.

Now, we’re hearing a similar story from two friends from Liberty. Stephanie Finley and Becky Bowman have known each other for years. They met because their sons are friends.

But their relationship took on a much deeper meaning, after Stephanie discovered Becky was in need of the lifesaving organ donation. Becky was in kidney failure, and Stephanie offered to donate her kidney to save her friend.

Becky told us, “I just happened to mention it at dinner one night and she said,‘Hey, if you ever need a kidney you just let me know, you can have one of mine.’ I mean there was no hesitation, it was like, hey you can have my dinner-roll-kind-of-thing, it was just immediate.”

Stephanie said, she didn’t even hesitate when she found out her friend needed help.

“She's my friend. I try not to live my life thinking about what's going to happen tomorrow, I live for today and you know, nobody is guaranteed tomorrow so if I can do something to help her today, why wouldn't I?”

If you are interested in becoming a living donor, you should know that it is handled differently than deceased donation, which is what you register for at the DMV when you get your license. A living donation is not covered by that donor registration, it has to be set up through transplant centers. There is not one in the Upstate, the only one in South Carolina is at MUSC in Charleston.

