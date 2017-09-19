Traffic shift scheduled Wednesday for 85-385 connector ramp - FOX Carolina 21

Traffic shift scheduled Wednesday for 85-385 connector ramp

Posted: Updated:
85-385 Gateway project logo (Courtesy: SCDOT) 85-385 Gateway project logo (Courtesy: SCDOT)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Drivers traveling from I-385 South onto I-85 North should expect some changes beginning Wednesday.

A new connector ramp will be installed by Wednesday morning.

The current connector ramp from I-385 South to I-85 North will be shifted to its new location and placed on the new bridge over I-85 Tuesday evening.

Anyone with questions can call the Gateway Project hotline at 1-888-862-4824 or email them here.

