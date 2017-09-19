Greenville officer takes week off to help with Hurricane Irma relief efforts in FL

A Greenville officer took time off from work to travel to Florida and help with Hurricane Irma relief efforts.

Per a post by the police department, Officer Smith took a week off to lend a helping hand in Florida by chopping up fallen trees, removing debris, and rebuilding among other tasks.

"The damage from hurricane Irma was and still is very real to thousands! Officer Smith took this week off from work to travel to Florida and lend a helping hand. He has been in Naples and Brandenton so far and will be moving around to other places this week. Officer Smith has been doing a little bit of everything such as; chopping up fallen trees, removing debris, rebuilding, etc... Please remember that just because you can't see the damage or are not living through it, doesn't mean it didn't happen. Please do your part to help if you haven't already. #gvlpd #irma #hurricane#officersmith"

Information for those who want to help but are not able to travel to affected areas, can be found here.

