Customers wondering what’s going on after finding Upstate bridal store closed

Many brides-to-be have unanswered questions after finding Magnolia’s Bridal in Greenville County closed over the last several days with no obvious explanation.

The bridal shop on Congaree Road was locked during normal business hours multiple days in September when FOX Carolina crews visited the location. Notes outside appeared to have been left by customers, including one person who wrote they drove from North Carolina to pick up their wedding dress, but couldn't make contact with the store owners.

Aside from letters jammed in the front door, there was no other indication regarding the store's closing.

According to the office of the South Carolina Secretary of State, the business was opened in September 2015 by Amber Sutherlan.

Ahmad Hakim, the landlord for the property, said he evicted the tenant, Rick Sutherlan/Magnolia’s Bridal, after the store fell behind on rent payments. Greenville County Probate Court records indicate Amber and Rick are married, although Hakim said the eviction was only filed against Rick Sutherlan.

Greenville County court records confirm that Hakim filed the eviction against Sutherlan and Magnolia’s on Sep. 1.

Multiple patrons of the store have reached out to FOX Carolina, distressed regarding the inability to pick up dresses or tuxedos they ordered. Customers said they have been unable to reach Magnolia's employees by phone to receive an answer on when and if their purchases will be available.

The business's Facebook page has been removed.

Hakim said he is working to obtain possession of the clothing in the store in order to give it back to the owners, but first he must get permission from a magistrate.

FOX Carolina has made multiple attempts to contact the Sutherlans and Magnolia's Bridal, but has not received a response.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.