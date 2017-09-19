Fountain Inn Police awaiting autopsy in baby's death

Rachel Esparza has lived in her Fountain Inn apartment for about four years. She says it’s a very family-friendly complex.

"We take care of each other's kids,” said Esparza. “We do carpools and we sit out here and help each other out."

Monday afternoon she noticed something at her complex she doesn’t usually see in the neighborhood. Sheriffs’ deputies combing a neighbor’s belongings in the parking lot.

"It was very unusual and very uncomfortable to see just all of that there and not know what was going on,” described Esparza.

Laurens County Sheriffs deputies initially were handling an eviction until the coroner says they found the remains of a baby in a sealed container in a closet.

Fountain Inn Police took over the case from there. Investigators are waiting for the autopsy to be complete and samples from a forensic anthropologist.

"It will give us any data that we can get from that,” said Fountain Inn Police Chief, Keith Morton. “It may be length of time, how old it is, perhaps gender but we don't know because it was pretty badly decomposed."

Esparza says she doesn’t know if things will go back to normal after Monday’s events.

“I don't know if it will ever be the same or go back to the way things were. Even this morning, when I came out here, it felt weird. It was really quiet."

