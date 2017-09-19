Investigators: Parents wanted for child abuse flee Haywood Co. w - FOX Carolina 21

Investigators: Parents wanted for child abuse flee Haywood Co. with 3-month-old; search ongoing

Multiple agencies are searching for a missing endangered child after they say the child's parents, who are wanted on felony child abuse charges, fled Haywood County on Tuesday.

Investigators say Heather Cochran and Rex Douglas Cochran Jr. were last seen in the 200 block of Northwood Drive in Clyde around 10:15 a.m. The couple is wanted in north Dakota on felony child abuse charges.

The Cochrans fled Haywood County with their 3-month-old daughter, Cali Marie Cochran, after an emergency custody order was released, deputies say.

Deputies believe the couple is driving a blue 2001 Ford Mustang and may be headed to Florida or Georgia.

They said the couple appears to be from North Dakota, but were living with some extended family in Clyde.

Anyone with information as to their whereabouts is asked to call 911.

