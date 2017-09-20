Warm with a slight chance of rain, Maria makes landfall in Puerto Rico

Summertime warmth sticks around into the first weekend of fall, and eyes remain on the tropics with Jose and Maria.

Lingering moisture and continued warmth with highs in the 80s will bring the risk of a few afternoon showers on Wednesday through Friday.

Brief downpours are possible, but no widespread heavy rain is expected and most Friday night football games appear okay at this point.

Conditions dry out over the weekend, but highs stay in the 80s as we begin the first few days of fall. Next week starts out dry and warm as well.

IN THE TROPICS, Jose is now a weakening tropical storm in the northern Atlantic.

Maria is a dangerous, major hurricane bearing down on the island of Puerto Rico, making landfall as a category 4 storm with winds of 155 mph near Yabucoa, PR. It will cross the island today and continue heading northwest before turning to the north before reaching most of the Bahamas.

