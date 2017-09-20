Spartanburg Co. woman details affair with serial killer Todd Kohlhepp on national TV

A Spartanburg County woman who said she had a ten-year affair with serial killer Todd Kohlhepp is telling her story on a syndicated national news show.

According to a video posted by Inside Edition, Holly Eudy spoke to them about her romance with the man sentenced to multiple life sentences for killing seven people and keeping a woman he kidnapped chained by the neck inside a shipping container on his Woodruff, SC property.

According to Realtor.com, Eudy is a real estate agent in Boiling Springs.

Kohlhepp was also a real estate agent prior to his arrest in November, 2016.

“He gave me a lot of attention, and he made me feel like I was important,” Eudy states in a teaser video posted by Inside Edition.

Eudy is expected to reveal why she felt she may have become Kohlhepp's next victim.

Kohlhepp in May pleaded guilty to the murders of Beverly Guy, Chris Sherbert, Charles Carver, Johnny and Megan Coxie, Brian Lucas and Scott Ponder. He also pleaded guilty to four counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, two counts of kidnapping and one count of criminal sexual conduct.

