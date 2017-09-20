Deputies: One in custody after pellet gun shooting at Spartanbur - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: One in custody after pellet gun shooting at Spartanburg Co. motel

Spartanburg Co. deputies at the Rodeway Inn (FOX Carolina/ Sep. 20, 2017) Spartanburg Co. deputies at the Rodeway Inn (FOX Carolina/ Sep. 20, 2017)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Spartanburg County deputies said one person was taken into custody after a shooting involving a pellet gun at the Rodeway Inn on New Cut Road near I-26 Wednesday morning.

Deputies said the shooting occurred around 7:16 a.m. and stemmed from on ongoing disturbance that third shift deputies responded to earlier in the morning.

Deputies said the victim refused to be taken to the hospital. 

A suspect was detained and transported to the sheriff's office for questioning, deputies said.

No other details were immediately available.

