Greenville police ask for help identifying strong-arm robbery suspect

Greenville police have asked for the public’s help identifying the suspect in a strong-arm robbery at the Walgreen’s on East North Street early Sunday morning.

Police said the suspect entered the Walgreen’s around 1:20 a.m. and took money from the register by force while making a purchase.

Police said the suspect fled on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

