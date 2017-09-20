Greenville police ask for help identifying strong-arm robbery su - FOX Carolina 21

Greenville police ask for help identifying strong-arm robbery suspect

Surveillance images (Source: Greenville PD) Surveillance images (Source: Greenville PD)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Greenville police have asked for the public’s help identifying the suspect in a strong-arm robbery at the Walgreen’s on East North Street early Sunday morning.

Police said the suspect entered the Walgreen’s around 1:20 a.m. and took money from the register by force while making a purchase.

Police said the suspect fled on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

