Greenville police ask for help identifying strong-arm robbery suspect

Greenville police have asked for the public’s help identifying the suspect in a strong-arm robbery at the Walgreen’s on East North Street early Sunday morning.
Police said the suspect entered the Walgreen’s around 1:20 a.m. and took money from the register by force while making a purchase.
Police said the suspect fled on foot.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.
MORE NEWS: Amber Alert issued for missing 3-month-old in Haywood County
Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public File
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.