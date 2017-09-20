Police: Man grabbed money from registers at 2 Greenville businesses

The Greenville Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of taking money from cash registers.

According to police, the suspect grabbed money from cash registers from two different locations. Officers stated that suspect took money from the Family Dollar on S. Pleasantburg Drive on Sunday and the Kangaroo gas station on Haywood Road on Monday.

Anyone with information about the suspect should call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

