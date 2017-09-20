Investigation underway after man, pets killed in NC house fire

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly fire on Tuesday.

Deputies said they were called to an early-morning fire in the Cane Fork Community. When authorities arrived on scene, they said they found a man's body inside the home.

Deputies said the victim, along with three pets, was unable to escape. He was identified as 65-year-old George A. Yates.

The victim's son was able to get out of the burning home and call for help using a neighbor's phone.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

The fire remains under investigation by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, the Jackson County Fire Marshal's Office and the North Carolina Bureau of Investigation.

