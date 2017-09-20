Texas Roadhouse to donate 100% of profits during fundraiser event to help hurricane victims

An Amber Alert was issued early Wednesday for a missing endangered infant out of Haywood County. Deputies say the child's parents, who are wanted on felony child abuse charges, fled the county on Tuesday.More >
An Amber Alert was issued early Wednesday for a missing endangered infant out of Haywood County. Deputies say the child's parents, who are wanted on felony child abuse charges, fled the county on Tuesday.More >
Many brides-to-be have unanswered questions after finding Magnolia’s Bridal in Greenville County closed over the last several days with no obvious explanation.More >
Many brides-to-be have unanswered questions after finding Magnolia’s Bridal in Greenville County closed over the last several days with no obvious explanation.More >
For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.More >
For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.More >
This pink sign outside a Fort Myers home sparking a lot of attention around the neighborhood and online.More >
This pink sign outside a Fort Myers home sparking a lot of attention around the neighborhood and online.More >
A bizarre crime occurred in Holmes County last week. Four inmates have been accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility, burglarizing a business, then sneaking back in jail.More >
A bizarre crime occurred in Holmes County last week. Four inmates have been accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility, burglarizing a business, then sneaking back in jail.More >
Family, friends and community members are continuing the search for Kip Burrell, who is missing after he was thrown overboard during a summer storm.More >
Family, friends and community members are continuing the search for Kip Burrell, who is missing after he was thrown overboard during a summer storm.More >
A Texas woman’s complaint about a cotton arrangement at Hobby Lobby has gone viral.More >
A Texas woman’s complaint about a cotton arrangement at Hobby Lobby has gone viral.More >
If this is true, (it's not) we can expect to see tsunamis, volcanic eruptions, earthquakes, a collision with a fake planet called Nibiru, and the end of time.More >
If this is true, (it's not) we can expect to see tsunamis, volcanic eruptions, earthquakes, a collision with a fake planet called Nibiru, and the end of time.More >
Ware Shoals Police are investigating two separate cases they said involve the app, Whisper.More >
Ware Shoals Police are investigating two separate cases they said involve the app, Whisper.More >
The Fountain Inn Police Department is taking the lead on the investigation after investigators said the remains of a baby were found Monday at an apartment complex.More >
The Fountain Inn Police Department is taking the lead on the investigation after investigators said the remains of a baby were found Monday at an apartment complex.More >
The Carolina Panthers hosted a Fuel Up to Play 60 kids' fitness camp at Mary Bramlett Elementary in Gaffney.More >
The Carolina Panthers hosted a Fuel Up to Play 60 kids' fitness camp at Mary Bramlett Elementary in Gaffney.More >
Representatives from more than 110 colleges and universities were on hand at the Greenville County College Fair on Monday.More >
Representatives from more than 110 colleges and universities were on hand at the Greenville County College Fair on Monday.More >
The removal of Confederate statues has sparked protest and debate across the U.S.More >
The removal of Confederate statues has sparked protest and debate across the U.S.More >
A look at some of the new family attractions, the no-scare medallion, and some of the creatures lurking at Madworld Haunted Attraction.More >
A look at some of the new family attractions, the no-scare medallion, and some of the creatures lurking at Madworld Haunted Attraction.More >
FOX Carolina welcomes the Pickler & Ben show on weekdays. (9/17/17)More >
FOX Carolina welcomes the Pickler & Ben show on weekdays. (9/17/17)More >