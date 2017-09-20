Texas Roadhouse to donate 100% of profits during fundraiser even - FOX Carolina 21

Texas Roadhouse to donate 100% of profits during fundraiser event to help hurricane victims

TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Texas Roadhouse said it will donate all profits to the American Red Cross and other organizations providing hurricane relief during a special fundraising event on September 27.

The fundraiser event will be from 4 to 10 p.m. at all 500-plus Texas Roadhouse locations in the US, including the three Upstate locations.

The restaurant chain said it will donate 100 percent of profits earned during that time period to help communities impacted by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

The restaurant chain said Texas Roadhouse locations across Texas and Florida have provided more than 50,000 meals to shelters and first responders in the days since the storms hit.

Below are addresses for the three Upstate locations:

  • 4119 Clemson Blvd., Anderson, SC 29621                                     
  • 3140 Wade Hampton Blvd.,Taylors, SC 29687
  • 1371 W.O. Ezell Blvd. Spartanburg, SC  29301

