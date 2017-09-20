Deputies arrest Gaffney man accused of distributing child porn

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said Wednesday that a Gaffney man was arrested following a child porn investigation.

Wilson said Cherokee County deputies on Tuesday arrested Jayme Shayne Jenkins, 45, on one count of sexual exploitation of a minor second degree.

Investigators said Jenkins distributed child pornography.

If found guilty, Jenkins could face up to ten years in prison.

