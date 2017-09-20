Deputies: Man arrested after dead dog found chained to tree in Laurens County

Malnourished dog found on Laurens Co. property (Source: Laurens Co. Animal Control)

Deputies said a Laurens County man was arrested Tuesday after animal control officers found a dead dog chained to a tree on the suspect’s property and another dog that was visibly malnourished.

Deputies said 30-year-old William Jamaal Young was charged with malicious injury to animals.

Deputies said they were called to a home on Libson Road after animal control officers found the deceased animal and another emaciated dog being kept in a pen on the property.

**WARNING: Link contains video of graphic content. Viewer discretion advised**

Laurens County Animal Control released graphic video on their Facebook page while investigating on the property.

In the video, an official can be heard saying, "Every day we deal with something like this."

Young told deputies he had last fed the dogs on September 16, per incident reports.

Deputies said they only found an empty bowl near the animals.

