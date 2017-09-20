Police investigating after man's body found near Black Mountain railroad tracks

The Black Mountain Police Department said a death investigation is underway after a man's body was found Wednesday morning.

Officers said the victim was found deceased near a railroad track in the 300 block of State Street around 7 a.m. His identity has not yet been released but officials said he appeared to be in his mid-40s to 50s.

The death is not considered suspicious, police said.

