Two Greenville men plead guilty to charges involving defrauding immigrants

Two Greenville men pled guilty to wire fraud charges on Wednesday. According to U.S. Attorney Beth Drake, Michael Ruiz, 53, and James Mondell, 55, pled guilty to two counts of wire fraud.

The charges carry a penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

Drake stated that Ruiz also pled guilty to three counts of impersonating a United States Immigration Service official. Each count carries a penalty of up to three years in prison.

According to Drake, the charges stemmed from multiple incidents in which Ruiz posed as an immigration official and offered assistance to illegal immigrants for a fee. Drake stated the wire fraud charge stemmed from an incident involving multiple international phone calls.

Ruiz would use Mondell's presence to intimidate victims, Drake said. Drake also stated that Mondell was involved in the handling of payments from the victims. According to Drake, the victims lost an estimated $60,000.

A sentencing hearing for both Ruiz and Mondell is set for December 5.

