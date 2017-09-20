Police: Home shot up in drive-by while Upstate family was watching TV

The Spartanburg Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred on Tuesday night.

Officers said they were dispatched to the shooting on Lincoln Drive around 9 p.m.

According to the police report, a couple was watching television while their children were getting ready for bed when they suddenly heard multiple gunshots. The couple fell to the ground and told their daughters to get down on the ground.

Officers said they observed damage to the front of the house and to two vehicles in the driveway. Five shell casings were recovered from the roadway near the home.

The family told police they don't have any problems with anyone and have no idea who could have fired the shots.

The investigation is ongoing.

