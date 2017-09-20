Warm with isolated rain locally while Maria continues northwest

Warm weather with isolated afternoon storms for a couple more days as Maria continues to barrel west in the Atlantic.

Tonight will bring quiet and mild conditions with patchy mountain valley fog and a few passing clouds in western North Carolina with lows in the 60s area-wide.

Thursday will be very similar to today with warm and humid high temperatures in the lower 80s in the mountains and upper 80s in the Upstate under a partly cloudy sky and a slight chance of pop-up thunderstorms.

Friday will be nearly identical to Thursday with maybe just a hair more coverage in afternoon storms, but all in all, they shouldn’t interrupt very many outdoor plans.

Drier weather arrives this weekend as Fall officially gets underway Friday evening leaving highs in the lower 80s in the mountains and middle 80s in the Upstate which will continue into early next week.

TROPICS-WISE, Hurricane Maria made landfall at 6:15 AM today in Puerto Rico, and continues to move toward the Bahamas as a major hurricane.

Based on today’s forecast, it looks like the outer bands of the storm MIGHT come close to the Outer Banks in the middle of next week, but we’ll have to wait and see how the forecast evolves in the coming days to have a better idea.

Meanwhile, Jose was downgraded to a tropical storm as it continues to churn off shore from the northeast U.S..

Lee dissipated yesterday, but its remnant low has at least a chance of re-strengthening in the eastern Atlantic. Still a lot going on in the Atlantic Ocean, so be sure to stay with us for the latest.

