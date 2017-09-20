Mother of Tucker Hipps organizes anti-hazing prayer event

The mother of Tucker Hipps is encouraging parents and students to attend a prayer event on Friday, which marks the third anniversary of his passing.

Hipps died on Sep. 22, 2014 after a morning fraternity run. His body was found in Lake Hartwell near the Highway 93 bridge.

The Clemson student's parents, Gary and Cindy Hipps, have long speculated he was the victim of hazing. The couple filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the university, the South Carolina Chapter of Sigma Epsilon, and several individuals believed to be involved.

Cindy Hipps has invited students and parents of college students to meet her at the cross on the Highway 93 bridge at 5:45 a.m. on Friday to pray during National Anti-Hazing Week.

