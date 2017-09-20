BorgWarner Inc. expansion to create more than 160 new jobs in Oconee Co.

BorgWarner Inc. is expanding operations in Oconee County. The $71.9 million expansion will create more than 160 new jobs in Oconee County. This is the third expansion for the company since 2013.

BorgWarner creates clean and efficient technology for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles.

In a statement regarding the expansion, Governor Henry McMaster said:

“South Carolina’s manufacturing sector is on top of the world right now, and today’s announcement by BorgWarner Inc. is a perfect example of that. Our success wouldn’t be possible without the hardworking people who make up our state’s workforce, and we look forward to seeing how these new jobs will benefit South Carolinians.”

Hiring for the new positions is expected to begin in late 2017.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.