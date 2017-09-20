Hamrick Mills undergoing $6 million operations expansion in Cherokee County

Hamrick Mills, a textile manufacturer, is expanding its manufacturing operations in Gaffney. The $6 million investment will allow for an update in the manufacturing equipment at both of its Gaffney plants.

In a statement regarding the expansion, Hamrick Mills CFO Charles Hamrick said:

Hamrick Mills has been a proud part of the Cherokee County community for over 115 years – investing millions of dollars into our county and employing 450 people, most of which are local citizens. Our company strongly believes in investing in our community by being a good corporate citizen and also by encouraging civic involvement by our associates. We are very proud of that heritage, and our current expansion efforts show a continued resolve to invest in our community and grow our business for the benefit of everyone involved. We are very grateful to Cherokee County and the County Council for once again stepping up to the plate to partner with us, encouraging our growth and employment of local citizens, and for having the confidence that we will continue to be a vital part of Cherokee County.”

Hamrick Mills currently employs 430 people.

