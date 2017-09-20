Anderson firefighters responding to gas leak at Walmart - FOX Carolina 21

Anderson firefighters responding to gas leak at Walmart

Posted: Updated:
(FILE/FOX Carolina) (FILE/FOX Carolina)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Officials in Anderson said a gas leak occurred at a Walmart store on Wednesday.

Police said the Anderson Fire Department is responding to a gas leak at the store on 28 Bypass.

A witness contacted FOX Carolina and said he was evacuated from the store.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.