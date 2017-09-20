SC Attorney General joins coalition to ban sanctuary cities

On Wednesday the South Carolina Attorney General's Office announced that Alan Wilson has joined seven other states seeking to ban sanctuary cities.

"Sanctuary cities" are cities that seek to reduce the threat of deportation by limiting their cooperation with federal authorities regarding immigration.

“I swore an oath to uphold the law when I took office and sanctuary cities scoff at the rule of law,” Wilson said.

Wilson argues that banning sanctuary cities would help with immigration and drug enforcement.

Other states joining the coalition include West Virginia, Louisiana, Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Missouri and Oklahoma.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.