Upstate woodworker crafts special seats for kids with cancer

An Upstate woodworker's latest creation will help kids with cancer get a taste of freedom while they receive treatment in the hospital.

It started when the Williams family approached Andy Ballew and asked the woodworker if he'd use his time and talents to help make a unique kind of seat, one that sits on an IV pole base, so that kids cooped up in the hospital and being treated for cancer can have a little taste of freedom.

FOX Carolina has been following the Williams’ story. John Williams is a Greenville County Sheriff's Deputy, and his 3-year-old son Jack was diagnosed with cancer last Spring.

John told FOX that during his hospital stays, his son Jack has to be tethered to his IV, and that can be hard for the little kids.

“That IV pole goes with them everywhere they go," explained John. "And if you've ever tried to tether down a toddler, it doesn't work so well.”

That’s why the seats on the IV poles will be a welcome addition for the kids. John said it would offer the kids a way to get out of their rooms, and a place to rest and get pushed around on when they’re tired.

Andy Ballew of Ballew Woodworks told us he was happy to help.

“They told me about the kids oncology department needing some kind of platform to ride around the IV poles and I researched and saw pictures of what they look like and I decided I can make them.”

Andy has made 16 of the seats so far. When they are all painted and finished up, he will give them to Jack's family, who plan to take them to Greenville Memorial Hospital.

If you are interested in painting the seats, you can contact Andy Ballew here.

