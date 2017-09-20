US Atty: Welford woman indicted for forged prescriptions

A Wellford woman has been charged in a thirty-count indictment by a Grand Jury in Columbia, said United States Attorney Beth Drake on Wednesday.

Drake said 41-year-old Felicia L. Prysock was charged with aggravated identity theft, false statements related to health care matters and obtaining a controlled substance by fraud.

According to the indictment, Prysock filled 10 different prescriptions forged in the names of her children and had Medicaid pay for them.

Drake said the incidents occurred between July 2016 and April 2017. An investigation revealed that the prescriptions were for Schedule II opioids like oxycodone, hydrocodone and Adderall.

“Our office continues to vigorously prosecute those who deal prescription drugs to our most vulnerable citizens, many of whom suffer from debilitating addictions,” said Drake.

Drake also stressed that all charges in indictments are simply accusations, and that all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

