Anderson Co. dispatch to upgrade operation software after system problems

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office announced the dispatch center will receive an upgrade in software after experiencing issues over the last year.

In a statement, the sheriff's office said that the software has caused individual dispatcher work stations and the entire system to freeze. The software issues have led to dispatch being unable to determine the location of the closest emergency response vehicles, according to the statement.

The sheriff's office stated that telecommunicators use manual procedures during software glitches.

The sheriff's office is asking that the public only call 911 for serious, emergent situations as non-emergent calls can impact the phone lines as well.

According to the statement, the software will be upgraded during the first week of October.

