Maple Street Biscuit Company opening 2 locations in Upstate

Attention brunch-lovers! A new restaurant is opening in the Upstate, and it's menu is right up your alley.

On Friday, head on over to Simpsonville for the opening of Maple Street Biscuit Company. Doors will open bright and early at 7 a.m., and the first 25 guests will receive an exclusive Maple Card, meaning free coffee for a MONTH.

The new breakfast and brunch restaurant is located at 2815 Woodruff Road, Suite 107, Simpsonville, South Carolina.

On Facebook, the company said it's "not a chain, but a group of community stores committed to investing in our guests and making a difference in our neighborhoods, from Tennessee to Florida."

