Greenville Fire Department set to host "Sidewalk CPR"

Greenville Firefighter Brian Horton was off duty at his daughter's softball game when he noticed a man having a heart attack next to him.

"We were at Tyger River Park in Spartanburg County,” explained Horton, “We were watching softball game and one of the grandparents from one of the other players went into cardiac arrest."

Horton immediately began chest compressions and CPR. It's no surprise Horton knew what to do, he's the deputy fire chief for the Greenville Fire Department, but he says that day, he was just like everyone else, a bystander.

"It was the first time I actually watched someone go down and watch someone go into cardiac arrest and not have any equipment there with me,” said Horton, “I was the same as anyone off the street not having any equipment to do CPR with."

It’s for situations like this one the GFD is hosting “Sidewalk CPR,” Friday at Falls Park. It’s a free program the department is putting on to teach people how to lend aid.

"It’s more or less skills based,” said Will Broscious with GFD, “They'll learn proper hand location, how many times to compress and proper depth to compress when performing CPR."

Broscious encourages people to make time to attend the program. In another life-saving story, he says a woman recently saved another citizen's life while attending a convention at The Well.

He says knowing how to react, and quickly, can and will make a difference.

"There is a need. We want more people to survive cardiac emergencies,” said Broscious, “In order to do that, we have to educate the public and ask them to participate."

The event is being held at Falls Park from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM.

