Police seek 3 men accused of assaulting woman in broad daylight in Spartanburg

Spartanburg police are investigating after a woman reported being assaulted by three men in broad daylight.

According to officers, police responded to West Park Drive and Carolyn Drive in reference to an assault around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said the victim told them she had been walking along West Park Drive near South Converse Street when three men started following her. The victim said the men then grabbed her and pulled her into a wooded area across from the baseball field and assaulted her.

The men fled the area when officers arrived on scene, said the victim.

Spartanburg police are still gathering information in reference to the incident and are seeking additional details from the public in order to identify the three men involved in the case. Members of the Spartanburg Police Department said they are saddened by the unfortunate incident and will "continue to investigate this horrible crime until these subjects are captured."

Police shared a a forensic composite sketch of the three subjects.

They said the first suspect is a heavy set man, approximately 5'9" and 250 lbs. He has a thin line beard and thin mustache with a very deep voice.

Suspect number 2 is a thin man, approximately 6' tall, and described as having long fingernails. Police said the other suspects called him by the name, "D."

The third suspect is also described as a thin man, about 6' tall, with no facial hair, yellow teeth with unhealthy looking gums and a possible crooked tooth on the left side, and some acne scars on his cheeks and forehead. He has a large tattoo of a cross on the left side of his neck, and police believe it's possible he was a little younger than the other two suspects.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Information can be shared anonymously with Crime Stoppers by calling 1 (888) CRIMESC, or contact the Spartanburg Police Department at (864) 596-2065.

