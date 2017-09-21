Deputies: Man dies after shot in chest by 3 masked individuals, suspects still sought

An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the chest in Greenville, said deputies.

Officials with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a shooting occurred on Bethuel Church Road Wednesday night. The call came in at 11:35 p.m.

According to deputies, one male victim was shot int he chest.

Deputies said they are setting up a perimeter in the area at this time for more than one suspect. They said a witness on scene reported seeing three suspects.

A K9 unit responded to assist with the search, but was unable to track the suspects.

Around 12:43 a.m. Thursday, deputies said the male victim succumbed to his injuries after being transported to the hospital from the scene. The victim has not yet been identified.

Deputies said that upon arrival, they learned that when the victim arrived at the residence, he was ambushed by 3 masked individuals and then shot at least once.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Coroner: Baby whose remains found during eviction died nearly a year earlier

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.