Police: Columbia man, woman wanted for shoplifting at Williamston gas station

Donnie L. Furtick (left) and Natasha Saron Brazier (right) (Source: Williamston PD) Donnie L. Furtick (left) and Natasha Saron Brazier (right) (Source: Williamston PD)
Suspects seen on surveillance footage. (Source: Williamston PD) Suspects seen on surveillance footage. (Source: Williamston PD)
WILLIAMSTON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Williamston police said two people are wanted in connection with a shoplifting incident on September 12.

Police said officers responded to Fast Fuel on the 200 block of West Main Street in reference to a shoplifting of 8 cartons of cigarettes. The total value of the stolen items equaled to $411.00.

After an investigation, Detective Gene Culbertson was able to identify the suspects as Natasha Saron Brazier and Donnie L. Furtick, both of Columbia.

Police said they were driving a white 2015 Kia Rio bearing SC License Plate 1416KW.

Warrants have been signed on both suspects for shoplifting. Furtick's charge was enhanced to a felony due to prior convictions.

