Deputies warn residents not to call 911 upon seeing realistic Halloween display

Deputies warn residents not to call 911 upon seeing realistic Halloween display

(Source:Greene County Sheriff’s Office ) (Source:Greene County Sheriff’s Office )
(FOX Carolina)

A Tennessee sheriff’s office is reassuring people who pass by some extremely realistic Halloween décor that they are not seeing a crime scene.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook Wednesday to put citizens at ease.

“Attention everyone,” deputies posted.  “For those of you driving on Chuckey Pike in Greene County: THIS IS A HALLOWEEN DECORATION! Do NOT call 911 reporting a dead body. Instead, congratulate the homeowner on a great display.”

