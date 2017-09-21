Maple Street Biscuit Company to open Friday in Five Forks

A new breakfast and brunch restaurant will open in Five Forks on Friday.

The Maple Street Biscuit Company said it will open for business at 7 a.m.

The restaurant said the first 25 customers will receive an exclusive Maple Card that guarantees free coffee for one month.

The menu features signature biscuits such as The Five, a “flaky biscuit, all natural fried chicken breast, pecan wood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese topped with sausage gravy;” and The Squawking Goat, a “Flaky biscuit, all natural fried chicken breast, fried goat cheese medallion and house made pepper jelly.”

The menu also features home fries, waffles, salads, grits, man and cheese, oatmeal, sweet potato fries, and fried green tomatoes.

Below is the full menu:

The restaurant is located at 2815 Woodruff Road, Suite 107 in the Lowes Foods shopping center.

Maple Street Biscuit Company will be open Monday – Thursday 7 a.m. – 2 p.m., Friday and Saturday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m., and will be closed on Sundays.

