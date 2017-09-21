Marshalls hiring workers for Upstate stores during weekend hiring events

Marshalls stores in the Upstate are looking to hire new full and part time workers during a weekend hiring event.

The off-price retailer said applicants can apply in-store at the Greenville or Spartanburg store, and can also apply online.

The in-store hiring event will begin on Friday from 2 to 6 p.m., continue Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and conclude Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

Marshalls & Home Goods of Greenville is located at 1125 Woodruff Road in the Shops at Greenridge

Marshalls of Spartanburg is located at 1989 East Main Street in the Hillcrest Shopping Center.

