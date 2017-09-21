Thursday is 'Free Queso Day' at Moe's

Queso lovers, rejoice! Moe’s Southwest Grill is offers a free cup of their famous cheese sauce on Thursday.

Moe’s said restaurants will be giving every customer a complimentary 6-ounce cup of queso and fresh, warm chips at participating locations Thursday. No purchase is necessary.

The restaurant chain has also launched a 24-hour Queso Hotline at 1-855-440-6337 to allow fans to share queso confessions, queso love stories, or even the weirdest food they’ve put queso on.

Click here to find a Moe’s near you.

