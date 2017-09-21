Deputies: 72-year-old man arrested after 2 people hurt in shooti - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: 72-year-old man arrested after 2 people hurt in shooting, assault

CANDLER, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Buncombe County deputies said a 72-year-old man was charged in a shooting and assault on Wednesday evening that injured two people.

Deputies said they were called to a home on Luther Road in Candler in reference to a shooting just before 7 p.m.

A 34-year-old man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound and deputies said a 65-year-old woman suffered a possible broken leg.

Deputies said the suspect, Dennis Trantham, was on scene when they arrived and was later charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. 

The investigation is ongoing.

