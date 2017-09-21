Don't be fooled: Spartanburg police say they ARE NOT investigating any serial killings

Spartanburg Police Department said there is no truth to the prank web article being circulated which claims police are investigating serial killings in the city.

Someone created the fake article using the pranking website React365, which lets people create “prank” articles that appear, at a glance, similar to actual news articles.

Below is what Spartanburg police posted on Facebook about the fake news article:

There appears to be a link being shared on social media with the headline "Spartanburg Police Department Investigating Serial Killer Killings in Gaffney, Cowpens and Spartanburg". The link directs you to react365 dot com which creates fake links in order to "prank" someone. We are not currently investigating any serial killings. However, we have plenty of suspects we are trying to identify in other cases so feel free to scroll through our page and also check out our album Can You Help Identify? Thanks for following!

You can read the fake article here.

The website includes this disclaimer at the bottom of each page: "This website is an entertainment website, news are created by users. These are humorous news, fantasy, fictional, that should not be seriously taken or as a source of information."

