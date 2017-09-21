Ted Phaeton previews 'Dancing with the Carolina Stars' routine at happy hour fundraiser

Flyer for the Meet the Dancers Happy Hour event (Provided)

FOX Carolina’s Ted Phaeton will give fans a preview of his dance moves Thursday as he and dance partner, Misty Renfro, prepare for Dancing with the Carolina Stars.

The annual Dancing event to benefit Senior Action will be held on October 8 at the TD Convention Center in Greenville.

On Thursday evening, Ted and Misty, will raise additional funds for Senior Action at a happy hour event at Vine nightclub on Coffee Street in downtown Greenville.

Admission is $5 and comes with a “Teddy Ready” towel, while supplies last.

Half-price beverages will be offered during the event, which runs from 6 to 8 p.m.

Ted and Misty will conclude by giving those in attendance a sneak-peek at their dance routine.

