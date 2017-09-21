Union Co. deputies ask people to wear blue on Friday to support - FOX Carolina 21

Union Co. deputies ask people to wear blue on Friday to support teen having brain tumor removed

Posted: Updated:
Source: UCSO Source: UCSO
UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Union County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging people to wear blue on Friday to show support for an 8th grade student who will undergo surgery to remove a brain tumor.

The sheriff’s office said Ruthie Dean, a student at Sims Middle School, is scheduled for surgery at 9 a.m. Friday.

Deputies are asking people to wear blue and share photos of their outfits on social media using the hashtag #Blu4Ru.

