Union Co. deputies ask people to wear blue on Friday to support teen having brain tumor removed

The Union County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging people to wear blue on Friday to show support for an 8th grade student who will undergo surgery to remove a brain tumor.

The sheriff’s office said Ruthie Dean, a student at Sims Middle School, is scheduled for surgery at 9 a.m. Friday.

Deputies are asking people to wear blue and share photos of their outfits on social media using the hashtag #Blu4Ru.

