Upstate middle schooler thanks community for support after brain tumor removed

An eighth grader in Union County is feeling the love and support from her entire school district and community after undergoing surgery to remove a brain tumor.

Ruthie Dean, 13, has a positive outlook on life, despite what she’s going through. She says it’s all thanks to the love and support she has received from her school, Sims Middle School, and the community.

Ruthie is an honors student, who is known for always having a smile on her face. But last Friday, she received news that would change her life and her parents’ lives, forever.

“The doctor said, ‘I’m sorry. Your daughter has a brain tumor,'” said Jeff Dean, Ruthie’s father.

Her mother continued, “My world just stopped for a minute.”

After finding out about Ruthie’s brain tumor, her school wanted to do something to support her.

Her principal, Eric Childers, jumped into action.

"Monday afternoon as we were leaving, I just got on the announcement and asked the students to bring one dollar a piece just to pay for gas or food," said Childers. "The next day we took up 900 bucks."

There is also a yellow banner hanging on the wall of the school that reads “Pray for Ruthie”. Students have been stopping to sign it.

Childers continued, "I made the announcement that if they wanted to write something…and before I could even get it out of my mouth they were lined up. They have really just stepped up and embraced the whole situation and they have made Ruthie feel like they have her back."

People across Union County and the Upstate wore blue on Friday in honor of Ruthie. Blue is her favorite color.

A social media campaign titled #Blu4Ru took off and Principal Childers expected the school to be a sea of blue.

“Our entire faculty and student body will be wearing blue tomorrow to support her and we’ve reached out to the principals in our district, so pretty much the entire county will be wearing blue in honor of her tomorrow," Childers explained.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office is throwing in their support too. They put up a post on Facebook encouraging people to wear blue on Friday for Ruthie, and share photos of their outfits on social media using the hashtag #Blu4Ru.

Ruthie told us that she has been overwhelmed by the love and support.

“Nobody is promised tomorrow," said Ruthie. "Embrace every moment because you don't know whats next and you don't know what the future looks like.”

A moment of silence took place at Sims Middle School right at 9 a.m. on Friday, the moment when Ruthie’s surgery was scheduled to begin.

Just after 1 p.m., Ruthie's father said surgeons had removed the tumor and were closing up the incisions. Her parents said they are keeping their faith and know Ruthie's health is all in God’s hands.

Around 9 p.m Friday, Ruthie's father again posted an update on Facebook, and shared some touching thoughts with those following Ruthie's story:By Sunday, Ruthie's father said the MRI looked great and they should be discharged from the hospital soon.

And by Sunday evening, Mr. Dean reported that Ruthie had been released from the hospital. He says his wife was told by a nurse practitioner that the nurse had never seen a recovery from this type of surgery go as quickly as it had with Ruthie.

"Our God is able!" said Dean.

Ruthie returned to school on Wednesday for the first time since the surgery, but it easing her way into it with half days. Her first full day back is expected to be Friday. She said the outpouring from the school has been amazing upon her return.

"Everyone has really wrapped their arms around me and embraces me every time I walk down the hall," she said. "That's really special."

She issued a 'thank you' video to the many who have supported her and worn blue in her honor.

Ruthie's mother Courtney Dean released the following statement to FOX Carolina Monday evening about Ruthie's recovery:

"As Ruthie's Mom, when I think of the events of the past 10 days, I am truly overwhelmed at the hand of God and the way His glory has been displayed within the life of our family! Jeff and I have talked much about just how blessed we are to experience such love and support and the fact that it's ongoing. Many pictures have flooded social media- faces of my child gleaming with that beautiful smile of hers and even pictures of her dressed as Supergirl! Its the most beautiful sight I have seen in the most recent days...While God gave us a godly medical staff and a surgeon who is a child of God as well, HE was the ONLY one who brought success within the OR and His hands were the ones that manipulated the surgeon's. He truly performed a miracle within the one He created and we are forever grateful!!! However, may it never be said that we are deserving of any attention. Rather may it ALWAYS be said that we are very thankful that God has allowed us to praise His name publicly so that He receives all glory and honor! So, without us trying to push our faith into the life of someone, we want to glorify the One in whom we trust! He never disappoints and His strength is secure! Many have inquired as to how we made it through the last ten days. It's even been asked of us what the "secret" was to getting through a trial such as this. There is no secret - only truth! The truth that Almighty God is faithful to those who love Him and call on His glorious name is that which has sustained us and will continue to do so. Jeff has been posting much on social media to keep everyone updated. However, as Ruthie's Mom, please allow me to express how very grateful I am for the outpouring of love that we have experienced. When I continue to see posts that say "Blu4Ru," it's an encouragement to Mom on days when I'm exhausted. Just knowing that people "have our backs" speaks volumes about the community in which we live and the church with whom we do life. Thank your to ALL of Union County, SC - every school, business, family and more that have shown great love towards us. Thank you to the Children's Hospital at Greenville Memorial Hospital for care incomparable to any other Hospital. Thank you to Crossroads Baptist Church in Spartanburg, SC - the church that simply does life with each other. Thank you to everyone for such love and generosity that has been shown to each one of us as we watched God work! It truly IS amazing to watch Him glorify Himself! May we be faithful to do the same as we await pathology reports and continue to move forward. We trust. Signed, A Very Grateful Mom"

Dean said she would like to honor Dr. Chris Troup of GHS, who performed Ruthie's neurosurgery.

"Dr. Chris Troup of Greenville Hospital System did her neurosurgery and I would LOVE for you to let the people following our story who he is and how AMAZING he is!"

