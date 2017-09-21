Asheville PD cautions public against realistic toy guns

The Asheville Police Department is warning the public to be on alert as fake guns are becoming harder to distinguish from real guns.

In a Facebook post on Friday, officers stated that they confiscated a gun they thought was real but later determined to be fake. Christina Hallingse, public information officer, stated that the realistic appearance of toy guns is making it harder for law enforcement to tell if a gun is real or fake.

According to Hallingse, an officer saw a female pass a gun to a male in downtown Asheville. After confiscating the gun, officers discovered it was a BB gun.

By law, toy guns are required to have a feature, such as orange plug at the tip of the barrel, in order to distinguish them from real guns. Consumers often remove the tips after purchase and some people alter real guns to look like toy guns, Hallingse stated.

"In this day and age nearly all toy and BB guns are created to look like real guns, and law enforcement officers are faced with the constant challenge of determining whether a weapon is real or fake, and therefore having to approach every situation as if the weapon is real," she said.

Hallingse said the incident should remind members of the public to take the "see something, say something" approach and report any suspicious activity to the police.

