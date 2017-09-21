Coroner: Investigation underway after man found dead down embank - FOX Carolina 21

Coroner: Investigation underway after man found dead down embankment in Chesnee

Posted: Updated:
CHESNEE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Spartanburg County coroner is investigating after a 75-year-old man was found dead at the bottom of an embankment along a road in Chesnee Wednesday night.

Coroner Rusty Clevenger said the body was found along Hub Greer Road just before 10 p.m.

Clevenger said the victim was identified as James Royce Wall-Fuller of Robbi Court in Mayo.

 “Our field exam did not yield any evidence of trauma,” Clevenger said on Thursday.

Clevenger said an autopsy would be performed to determine a cause of death.

MORE NEWS: Don't be fooled: Spartanburg police say they ARE NOT investigating any serial killings

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.