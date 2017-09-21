Coroner: Investigation underway after man found dead down embankment in Chesnee

The Spartanburg County coroner is investigating after a 75-year-old man was found dead at the bottom of an embankment along a road in Chesnee Wednesday night.

Coroner Rusty Clevenger said the body was found along Hub Greer Road just before 10 p.m.

Clevenger said the victim was identified as James Royce Wall-Fuller of Robbi Court in Mayo.

“Our field exam did not yield any evidence of trauma,” Clevenger said on Thursday.

Clevenger said an autopsy would be performed to determine a cause of death.

