Graham calls his healthcare bill 'last best thing' to repeal & replace 'collapsing' Obamacare

US Sen. Lindsey Graham speaks about healthcare bill in Greenville (Sep. 21, 2017/ FOX Carolina)

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham said Thursday during a visit to Greenville that his healthcare bill is “the last best thing” for the country because “Obamacare is collapsing.”

Graham said the Graham-Cassidy, authored by the SC senator along with Sens. Bill Cassidy (R, LA) and Dean Heller (R, NV) will give individual states authority to set health insurance requirements.

The bill is the last aiming to repeal the Affordable Healthcare Act still circulating in the US Senate.

Graham, said the bill will not allow any state’s insurance plans to deny coverage based on pre-existing conditions.

Another requirement is that the state’s plans must be “affordable and credible.”

“The best thing about this bill is I’m taking the money and power out of Washington and bringing it home,” Graham said.

Graham said his plan is “the last best plan to prevent single-payer healthcare” in the US, but said individual states can decide to enact single-payer systems if they choose. Graham argues that a national single-payer healthcare program will hurt the quality of care and won’t be financially sustainable.

Graham said the plan will eliminate the employer mandate and the individual mandate on the national level but the states can re-add them.

Graham said both fellow SC Senator Tim Scott and President Donald Trump support the bill.

Trump voiced his support via Twitter on Wednesday:

I hope Republican Senators will vote for Graham-Cassidy and fulfill their promise to Repeal & Replace ObamaCare. Money direct to States! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 20, 2017

